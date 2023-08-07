WOW! This BTS video of Tum Kya Mile proves that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team had a great time shooting the song

MUMBAI: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is directed by Karan Johar and the filmmaker is coming back with a directorial after a gap of seven years.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The teaser, trailer, and the song Tum Kya Mile have received a great response from the audiences, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the other songs of the movie.

Today, the makers have shared a behind the scene video of the track Tum Kya Mile which was shot in Kashmir. Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share the video, and wrote, “It’s a whole different kahaani on-set. Before you meet them on-screen, here’s a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July. #RRKPK.” Check out the video below...

It’s a whole different kahaani on-set.

Before you meet them on-screen, here’s a glimpse of all the unfiltered moments off-screen.#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas 28th July.#RRKPK pic.twitter.com/c7oCT5T50b — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 8, 2023

Well, after watching the video, we can say that the team had a great time shooting the song in the snow-capped mountains.

Tum Kya Mile is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is being loved by one and all.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

