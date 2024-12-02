Wow! Can a decent run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya break the flop steak of Kriti Sanon?

Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting some decent to positive response from the fans and actress Kriti Sanon is getting lot of praises, do you think this movie can break the steak of flops for the actress Kriti Sanon
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 14:34
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, the movie that is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Ever since the trailer was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and to see the fresh on screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with the new concept of love story between a human and a robot.

The movie has opened to some decent numbers, it has collected 6. 7 crores on day 1 and it has collected 27 crore over the weekend, indeed it is a decent collection made by the movie with the scale of a decent budget, also there are many people who are giving some positive word for the movie. As we see the previous movies of the actress Kriti Sanon, they were clearly rejected by the fans but this is not the case with the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, on the other hand we can see the actress is getting a lot of praises from the audience.

Also read - On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kriti Sanon applauds Manisha Rani saying, “I think that you're not just a dancer; you're a very good actor too”.

Indeed this has brought the wave of happiness among the fans and audience and no doubt the actress deserves every praise and appreciation for her character Sifra in the movie. Well if the collection continues to remain stable like this and passes the monday test, no doubt the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can break the streak of flops of the actress Kriti Sanon and this can emerge a clean hit of the actress after a long gap.

What are your views on the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and how did you like the actress Kriti Sanon as the robot Sifra, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about working with Kriti Sanon, reveals his favourite scene from the film

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review Kriti Sanon KRITI SANON MOVIES Kriti Sanon fans Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 14:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”
MUMBAI: Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have...
Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey
MUMBAI: As "My Name Is Khan" completes 14 years since its release in 2010, Kajol takes a nostalgic trip down memory...
Get ready to fall in love again:"Zaraa phir se Kahna" promises to enchant audiences this Diwali"
MUMBAI: Mumbai, India - February 12, 2024 - Renowned filmmaker Ritesh Sinha announces the much-anticipated release of...
Wow! Saira Banu Recollects Dilip Kumar and Pran's Enduring Friendship on Pran's Birth Anniversary
MUMBAI: On the commemoration of legendary actor Pran's birth anniversary, veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram...
Lovely! From Hum Tum to Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Here’s a list of movies that aren’t re-released but can surely be enjoyed from the comfort of your home
MUMBAI: There are times when the subject of the movie drives in a lot of audience. We have seen a lot of love stories...
Anupama: Oh No! Shruti got stuck between Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Sachin
Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sachin
Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”
Kajol
Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey
Ritesh
Get ready to fall in love again:"Zaraa phir se Kahna" promises to enchant audiences this Diwali"
Saira
Wow! Saira Banu Recollects Dilip Kumar and Pran's Enduring Friendship on Pran's Birth Anniversary
Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji
Lovely! From Hum Tum to Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Here’s a list of movies that aren’t re-released but can surely be enjoyed from the comfort of your home
Sikandar
Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher