Wow! Can a decent run of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya break the flop steak of Kriti Sanon?

MUMBAI: Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, the movie that is directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the leading role. Ever since the trailer was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie and to see the fresh on screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with the new concept of love story between a human and a robot.

The movie has opened to some decent numbers, it has collected 6. 7 crores on day 1 and it has collected 27 crore over the weekend, indeed it is a decent collection made by the movie with the scale of a decent budget, also there are many people who are giving some positive word for the movie. As we see the previous movies of the actress Kriti Sanon, they were clearly rejected by the fans but this is not the case with the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, on the other hand we can see the actress is getting a lot of praises from the audience.

Indeed this has brought the wave of happiness among the fans and audience and no doubt the actress deserves every praise and appreciation for her character Sifra in the movie. Well if the collection continues to remain stable like this and passes the monday test, no doubt the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can break the streak of flops of the actress Kriti Sanon and this can emerge a clean hit of the actress after a long gap.

