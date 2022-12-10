WOW! Celebrating 80 with style; here’s a sneak peek into Amitabh’s birthday dinner

MUMBAI: The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on 11th October, Tuesday. The internet was pouring over with birthday wishes from celebrities and fans worldwide. But the superstar preferred to spend his time at home with family over a warm dinner celebration. Later, Shweta Bachchan shared photos from the occasion on social media.

In an Instagram post, Shweta wrote, “Twinning & Winning – perfect end to an incredible day,” and posted a picture with her dad, in which both were wearing similar kurtas, designed by celebrity fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. One of the pictures shows Bachchan sharing the frame with daughter Shweta, and son Abhishek, who dressed up in a bright yellow kurta. The trio look like modern royalty.

Shweta wished her father a happy birthday with some more social media posts. She can be seen kissing her father on his cheek in one of them, and the other had old photos.

Shweta also shared another picture from her childhood and wrote, “As the song goes … “but you love me daddy” & I you .”

The actor also made a surprise appearance for fans waiting outside his Mumbai residence. He waved at them while Shweta stood near him. On his birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, his wife Jaya and Abhishek surprised him by making an appearance on the show. Shweta shared a special video message for him on the episode, and spoke about being inspired by him every single day and that she admires his work ethic, even at this age. She also shared that she feels blessed to be his daughter, that he has given her the best life a girl could get, and that he leads by example. Other family members, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also shared special video messages.

The actor has a hectic and packed schedule. He is not just hosting KBC 14, but recently his film Goodbye was released on October 7. The film also stars Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

