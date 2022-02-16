Wow! Check our Jacqueline Fernandez's first public appearance amidst the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy

MUMBAI: While on a modelling assignment in India in 2009, Jacqueline auditioned for Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin, which marked her acting debut. She had her breakthrough role in Murder 2 (2011). This was followed by Housefull 2 (2012) and Race 2 (2013). She went on to star in the top-grossing action film Kick (2014) and the comedies Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017).

Since her intimate photos with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral, she has been keeping a low profile and avoiding media attention. Sukesh's money laundering case was linked to the actress. She has appeared in front of ED on multiple occasions to give her statement in the case.

She was photographed outside a restaurant on Monday night. This is her first public appearance since her private images with the conman were leaked.

She looked stunning in an all-white ensemble. She has donned a gorgeous white co-ord outfit with pointed heel boots from head to toe. She went out with her friends in the city to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Have a look.

Meanwhile, Sukesh came out in support of Jacqueline, pleading with the media to stop portraying her in a negative manner. He said that he gave the actress the presents out of love and legitimate earnings. Sukesh claimed to be in a relationship with the actress.

Credits: Times Now