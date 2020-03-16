Wow! Check out 6 actresses and their huge fees for item numbers

MUMBAI :Indeed the Bollywood actresses never fail to impress the fans with their amazing acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actresses and winning the hearts of the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch these Bollywood actresses on screen, having said that there are many Bollywood actresses who have won the hearts of fans with their item song performances. How can we forget Nora Fatehi in Dilbar and Saki Saki and Samantha from Oo Antava. No doubt these actresses surely know how to set the screen on fire.



Having said that, today let us have a look at the per song fees charged by Bollywood actresses for item songs.



1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently set the big screen and social media on fire with our recently released song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa. The song has got some amazing responses all across different languages. As per reports it is said that the actress charged around 5 crores for the song.



2. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry. No doubt the actress never fails to impress her fans not only with her amazing acting skills but also with sizzling dance moves.. According to reports the actress charges around Rs. 50 Lakhs per song.



3. Nora Fatehi

Dilbar and Saki Saki girl Nora Fatehi has indeed made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with not only her amazing acting but also with her dance numbers, how can we forget songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki, Kamariya, Nach Meri Rani, Garmi coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love. Reportedly the actress charges around Rs. 50 lakhs per song.

4. Sunny Leone

No doubt actress Sunny Leone never fails to set the screen on fire with her amazing dance moves. We have seen her dance numbers Like Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila and a few others. Talking about the fees as per sources, it is said that she charges around Rs. 3 crores per song.



5. Jacqueline Fernandez

Known not only for her amazing acting but also for her sizzling dance moves Jacqueline Fernandez was seen performing dance numbers like Sau Tarah Ke from the movie Dishoom and Ek Do Teen from the movie Baaghi 2. Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly charges around Rs. 3 crores per song.



6. Katrina Kaif

How can we Sheila Ki Jawani and Chikni Chameli, actress Katrina Kaif has won the hearts of fans not only with the looks and acting but also with her flawless moves. Katrina Kaif charges around Rs. 50 Lakhs for a song.



