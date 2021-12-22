Wow! Check out Deepika’s first onscreen passionate kiss post marriage with Ranveer’s co star Siddhant Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: Ever since the teaser of the movie Gehraiyaan which has Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pande in the leading role was out the fans are not keeping calm but praising the teaser. The fans are totally in love with the onscreen chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch this fresh new on screen Jodi, and from the teaser we have seen that the actress Deepika Padukone will share a passionate kiss with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie. This will be the first time actress Deepika Padukone will be kissing on screen after her marriage, that too with her husband Ranveer Singh’s co-star from movie Gully Boy Siddhant Chaturvedi.

ALSO READ – (OMG! Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while doing a high-octane action shoot in Ganapath: Part 1)

Here is the teaser of the movie:

No doubt the kissing scene has been the talk of the town already ever since the teaser was released, and the glimpses of the teaser indeed managed to grab the attention of the fans.

The movie Gehraiyaan is set to have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

What are your views on this kissing scene between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone do let us know in the comments section below.

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie 83 which has Ranveer Singh in the leading role.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Unbelievable! This is the reason Priyanka Chopra dropped Jonas from her social media sites, the actress explains)