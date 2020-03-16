Wow! Check out Disha Patani’s FIRST ever photoshoot

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She has been part of several Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff is still in relationship with Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani? Scroll down to know more

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015 and then went on to work in several Bollywood films, including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and Ek Villain Returns.

Today she is one of the most sought-after actresses. She has a massive fan following. The actress has charmed everyone with her charismatic personality. Patani has been a crush of many ever since her debut in Bollywood. But do you know, how she landed in showbiz and how this pretty face looked early in her career?

Disha Patani started off as a model and was the first runner-up at the Miss India beauty pageant. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rajiv Suri recalled the early days of the ‘Malang’ actress’s photoshoot and mentioned that it was actually Disha’s father who had brought her to him for the photoshoot. Rajiv added that at that time Disha Patani was extremely shy and not that much confident (as much as she is today). Rajiv also added that Disha Patani was extremely determined to enter Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Rajiv Suri is the one who shot photographs of Disha during her modelling days.

Take a look below.

Work-wise, she was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor, which was a massive hit at the box office. She will next be seen in Yodha.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sad! Disha Patani shares an emotional note amid breakup rumors with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE