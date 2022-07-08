Wow! Check out Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani’s luxurious lifestyle

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one of the most popular and stylish actresses. She has been part of several Bollywood films and impressed the audience with her performance.

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015, but it was not until 2016 that she gained popularity for her role in the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the movie, she played the role of MS Dhoni’s girlfriend Priyanka Jha, who died in a car crash. After this film, she went on to act in films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, and Radhe. Her latest film is Ek Villain Returns.

ALSO READ:Whoa! Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff parted ways? Deets Inside

An engineering graduate, Patani’s journey into modelling and then films began when she was announced as the first runner-up of Pond's Femina Miss India Indore 2013.

Take a look at her luxurious lifestyle.

Disha Patani, last year, purchased a 1,118.9-square feet apartment on the 16th floor of Rustomjee Paramount for Rs 5.95 crore, per Hindustan Times. She paid Rs 17.85 lakh as stamp duty for the new home. Disha’s other home, where she currently lives, is in Bandra. The sea-facing apartment is occupied by the actor and her four furry companions - two dogs named Bella and Goku and two cats named Jasmine and Keety.

The actress, according to Autobizz, owns quite a few expensive four-wheelers. The most expensive of them all is the Land Rover Range Rover Sports – the price of which starts at Rs 1.98 crore and goes up to Rs 2.22 crore, depending on the variant. The second-most expensive car parked in Patani’s garage is the Jaguar F- Pace, which costs Rs 93.69 lakh.

She also owns Mercedes Benz C200 (Rs 58.53 lakh), an Audi 6 (Rs 71.45 lakh), a Honda Civic (Rs 21.16 lakh) a BMW Series 5 (Rs 77.51 lakh to Rs 90.96 lakh) and a Mercedes E220 (Rs 79.19 lakh to Rs 86.30 lakh). The prices of all the aforementioned cars are as per carwale.

Disha Patani is quite fond of handbags and has an amazing collection. From a Chanel sling worth Rs 5 lakh to an LV handheld bag, she has an enviable collection of luxury handbags.

Patani currently, as per caknowledge.com, earns an annual income of more than Rs 12 crore. She reportedly charges between Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore as an endorsement fee.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'Ek Villain Returns': Disha Patani Is Grateful As Her Film Is Housefull

CREDIT: GQINDIA



