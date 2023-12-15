Wow! Check out how Celebs celebrated their annual Christmas Bash

It seems there’s no time to wait as the celebs have taken the charge. That’s right, we are here with pictures of Hindi Movie industry’s annual Christmas Bash where we got to see a lot of celebs celebrating the festival together.
MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing one for Hindi movies and also for the fans of Hindi movies as we got to watch some really good stories and performances. This year, we did not just see big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol making a comeback but we also got to see newcomers like Rajveer Deol making their debut.

While the debutants performed well, even the stars gave some impactful performances with huge blockbusters. Movies like Jawan, Animal and Gadar 2 did extremely well. However, with some great movies this year, we also got to witness a lot of celebrities attending some events and parties.

The actors marked their presence with their fashion game on and while most of them were praised, some even became a target of trollers. During the festival, we saw a lot of celebrities marking their presence and attending parties. However, now there’s another festival, Christmas and we are all excited to see how the celebrities are going to celebrate this.

Let’s a take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, so many celebrities like Alia Bhatt, the Kapoor family, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more celebrated the festival of Christmas.

What do you think about the celebrations? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 
 

