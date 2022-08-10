Wow! Check out inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor

MUMBAI :Sanjay Kapoor, has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful filmography over the time and now it is the time of the next generation, daughter of the actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is already winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful pictures all over internet and the fans are looking forward to her Bollywood debut.

We have seen the entire Kapoor family celebrating the 18th birthday of Jahaan Kapoor who is the younger brother of Shanaya Kapoor and son of Sanjay Kapoor.

These pictures are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans as we are seeing such beautiful talent in a single frame celebrating the birthday of Jahaan Kapoor, we can see Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Sanjay Kapoor as they are having a good family time.

No doubt it is the rarest of times where we can see the entire Kapoor in a single frame, what are your views on these clicks and don’t you think they are giving us some major family goals, do let us know in the comment section below.

