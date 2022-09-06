Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel has no doubt created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans with her handful of films.

How can we forget project like Gadar, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Race 2 Bhool Bhulaiya and few others which were immensely loved by the fans.

Today on 9thJune actress Ameesha Patel turnes 46 and the actress is having the best time of her life as she was seen celebrating her 46th birthday in Bangkok.

As we can see these celebration videos direct from the birthday party of Ameesha Patel which she dropped on Instagram handle, the actress is having the best time of her life birthday in a club in Bangkok.

We can also see the name of the actress is displayed on the screens all over the club which says Happy Birthday Ameesha.

The actress is thanking all her best friends for making her birthday night very special.

What are your views on these birthday celebration videos of the actress Ameesha Patel, do let us know in the comments section below.

No doubt the actress is less to be seen in the Bollywood movies, she is now all set to be seen at the upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol along with her.

