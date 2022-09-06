Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel

Here is how actress Ameesha Patel celebrated her birthday, these party videos are the proof that the actress was having the best time of our life

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 15:53
movie_image: 
Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Actress Ameesha Patel has no doubt created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans with her handful of films.

How can we forget project like Gadar, Kaho Na Pyar Hai, Race 2 Bhool Bhulaiya and few others which were immensely loved by the fans.

Today on 9thJune actress Ameesha Patel turnes 46 and the actress is having the best time of her life as she was seen celebrating her 46th birthday in Bangkok.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

 

Also read Latest Update! Bhopal Court issues bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel in Rs 32 lakh cheque bounce case

As we can see these celebration videos direct from the  birthday party of Ameesha Patel which she dropped on Instagram handle, the actress is having the best time of her life birthday in a club in Bangkok.

We can also see the name of the actress is displayed on the screens all over the club which says Happy Birthday Ameesha.

The actress is thanking all her best friends for making her birthday night very special.

What are your views on these birthday celebration videos of the actress Ameesha Patel, do let us know in the comments section below.

No doubt the actress is less to be seen in the Bollywood movies, she is now all set to be seen at the upcoming movie Gadar 2 which has Sunny Deol along with her.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Shocking! Anil Kapoor had referred to this actress as the “worst case of botox”

Ameesha Patel Gadar Ek Prem Katha Sunny Deol Kaho Na Pyar Hai Bhool Bhulaiyaa Ameesha Patel birthday Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 15:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! People used to tease me for my height, but my self-confidence did not let me down: Sneha Jain aka Gehna on her journey so far
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu to reveal Neil’s truth to the media
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. As seen so far, Akshara learns...
Wow! Banni Chow Home Delivery cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Mose Chal Kiye Jaye: Finally! THIS person turns Soumya’s saviour from Armaan
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
EXCLUSIVE! Maya and Isha's evil plan against Shreya fails in Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh has been constantly entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode.The...
Oh No! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya aka Gautam Singh Vig in dilemma due to this reason
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel
Wow! Check out Insides of birthday celebration of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actress Ameesha Patel
Latest Video