Wow! Check out John Abraham’s luxurious lifestyle

MUMBAI: John Abraham is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. Apart from his acting skills, he is known for his physique. The actor sets major fitness goals.

The actor whose Ek Villain Returns was released last week likes to spend his moolah on the finer things in life. The actor has over the years entertained the fans with his performance in films like Attack, Batla House, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, and New York among others. With a towering net worth of Rs 270 crore, as per Infinity Net Worth, John has many splurges which can be broken down into luxurious cars, expensive properties and more.

ALSO READ: Shocking! John Abraham refused to work in Karan Johar’s THIS film, scroll down to know mor

John Abraham is fond of super fast cars and bikes. The actor has a fleet of expensive super wheels parked in his garage and is often snapped by the paparazzi cruising around in the city. His luxe car collection includes a Lamborghini Gallardo, Nissan GT-R Black Edition, Porsche Cayenne turbo and an Audi Q7 & Q3. He also owns rare and expensive bikes including the BMWS 1000 RR, Aprilia RSV4 RF and Honda CBR1000RR-R bikes among others.

The handsome hunk lives in a spacious penthouse in Mumbai. Offering a stunning view of the Arabian sea, the duplex apartment is spread across 4-000 square ft. area and is designed and conceptualized by his architect brother Alan Abraham. The luxurious abode comes with a swimming pool, in-house gym and a massive balcony deck. When not in Mumbai and travelling internationally, John Abraham likes to live in his own special holiday abode. The actor owns a lavish property in the affluent Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which is also home to Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and others. According to TOI, the actor is heavily invested in real-estate and also owns a property in an upscale neighbourhood of Central London.

What is your take on the actor’s lifestyle? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ:

CREDIT: GQINDIA