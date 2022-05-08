Wow! Check out Kajol’s first ever muhurat shot for her debut movie; in which Saif Ali Khan was replaced for his unprofessional behaviour

Today is Kajol’s birthday and we came across her muhurat shot where she is seen shooting with Saif and where Amrita gave the muhurat shot for the movie.

MUMBAI : Kajol is a mega superstar in the Bollywood industry and she is padma shri winner.

The actress has also won many Filmfare awards for her performance and she needs no introduction.

Today the actor turns a year old as she celebrates her birthday and the wishes have been pouring from the entertainment business and from fans.

We came across Kajol’s first Murat shot for her debut movie Bekhudi where you can see Amrita Singh and Sunny Deol were called as guests on the shoot, and Amrita had given the murat clap. 

After shooting her first scene Kajol is seen sitting with her mother Tanuja and Naani – Shobhna and is seen talking to them about the scene. A lesser-known fact is that Kajol’s mother Tanuja has signed the contract on her behalf.

Initially, Saif Ali Khan was the main lead of the movie but at this party, he got completely smitten with Amrita, asked her out and then he didn’t pay attention to the movie.

He would at times come late at shoots and even go missing from the sets. He was then replaced by Kamal Sadana who was the 1st choice but was replaced by Saif.

But one can definitely say that both Saif Ali Khan and Kajol have come a long way and today are mega superstars on television and they have come up with their hard work and dedication.

