Wow! Check out this new action-filled behind-the-scenes video of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, aka BMCM, is an upcoming Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Even Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of this movie. The movie has become a part of many conversations as Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff.

Also read - Amazing! 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser Sets Bollywood Abuzz: A Blockbuster in the Making

The expectations about the action-meter has gone up, especially after watching a glimpse of action earlier where the audience saw Akshay and Tiger in their killer action avatar.

Since the time the movie was announced, the fans of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar had become excited about this movie. In the teaser of the movie, the audience got a good idea about how high the energy and the action bar is. Surely the audience was not disappointed and gave some amazing responses in the comment box.

The movie has gained quite a lot of attention and the audience cannot wait to catch more glimpses from the movie. There are times when the director posts a few behind-the-scenes videos and pictures which created some hype around the movie.

What if the hype is true? Are you for this action-packed movie? Well before you decide upon it, here’s another update about the movie. The makers have posted an intriguing and action-filled behind-the-scenes videos where we get to see some amazing actions sequences and how they really happened.

Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the video, the essence of the movie along with deadly stunts that will not let you blink and miss even a single moment of it.

Also read - Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie of Akshay Kumar?

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.