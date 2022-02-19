Wow! Check out some of the expensive mangalsutras worn by Bollywood brides

MUMBAI: It is a wedding season in the Bollywood industry, recently we have seen Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married and it is now time for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, also Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to tie the knot. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the wedding pictures of these Bollywood actors.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the expensive mangalsutra worn by Bollywood brides.

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage was indeed one of the most hyped marriages in the Bollywood industry. Why not, this couple is the most followed couple when it comes to giving major couple goals. Talking about the mangalsutra of the actress it was indeed one of the most expensive ones. The price of the mangalsutra that actress Deepika Padukone wore was around Rs. 30 lakhs.

2. Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma and Cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in the year 2017. Indeed they are also one of the most loved and followed Bollywood couples. The price of the mangalsutra of Anushka Sharma is said to be around Rs. 52 lakhs.

3. Aishwarya Rai

The wedding of Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai was indeed a surprise for many fans. Over time, we have seen some amazing couple goals coming from this side of this beautiful couple. The price of the mangalsutra which was worn by the actress Aishwarya Rai was around Rs. 52 Lakhs.

ALSO READ – (Bliss! Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar looks super cool in her comfy outfit prior to the sangeet ceremony)

4. Shilpa Shetty

The wedding ceremony of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra was the talk of the town because of its lavishness, the mangalsutra which was worn by the actress was around Rs. 30 lakhs.

5. Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit broke the hearts of millions in the year 1999 when she got married to DR. Nene. The mangalsutra which was worn by the actress Madhuri Dixit was around Rs. 8 lakhs.

6. Kajol

The wedding ceremony of Kajol and Ajay Devgn was attended by a few family members along with close friends. No doubt this beautiful couple defines love and companionship. The mangalsutra which is till today worn by the actress Kajol is around Rs. 21 lakhs.

Well, these are some of the expensive mangalsutras which were worn by Bollywood brides, what are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Amazing! Samantha Ruth Prabhu grooving to Thalapathy Vijay’s Halamathi Habibo at Airport is not to be missed; Watch Viral Video)