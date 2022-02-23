Wow! Check out some unseen pictures from Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on 19th February at his Khandala farmhouse. Many Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Satish Kaushik, Rhea Chakraborty were seen at the wedding ceremony. Farhan took to his social media handle to share some unseen pictures from his wedding.

Taking to his social media account, Farhan shared some adorable pictures from his wedding with Shibani Dandekar. He captioned the pictures as A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.

Check out the pictures here:

As soon as Farhan posted the pictures on his Instagram, the fans and his friends from Bollywood started commenting on the post. The first one to react to the post was Gauahar Khan. She wrote Big Congratulations. Pulkit Samrat also reacted to the post and sent his congratulation message to the newlywed couple. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu also sent her wishes to the couple.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be directing his next film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film will be produced under the banner Excel Entertainment production house and it is written by Zoya Akhtar. The film has been much awaited by the audience from the time it was announced by the makers.

