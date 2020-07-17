Wow!! Check out Sushant Singh Rajput’s MMA training

MUMBAI : It’s been a month that Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. We lost one of the finest Gems of Bollywood. The late Chhichhore actor was no doubt a person with a golden heart and also with a bunch of some amazing talents. The actor loved not only acting and Bollywood but also space and moon.

Sushant, who was academically brilliant, had a bunch of talents. Several videos and photos that are doing the rounds on social media are proof. We have seen the actor singing, dancing and doing many more things. The fans are not getting tired of sharing videos and images of the actor on social media. That’s how they are paying tribute and showing their love for their beloved actor.

And now, the fans on social media shared this amazing throwback video where we see how the actor was getting trained for the MMA (Mix Martial Arts). The efforts and the dedication of the actor can be seen from this video.

Here is the full video:

(ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Investigates Rhea Chakraborty’s Monetary Spendings)

This clearly proves the actor’s love and dedication towards his work. It also shows how much he loved learning new things. No doubt the actor was one of a kind and his presence is being missed today in Bollywood.

Do share your views on this in the comment section below.

Dil Bechara is the last film of the late actor. The Sushant starrer marks Sanjana’s acting debut and Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Swara to capture complexities of being female stand-up comic in new show)