Wow! Check out the airport look of Katrina Kaif, Karan Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhagyashree

Katrina Kaif was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. The actress wore a pink hoodie with black trousers and black shoes. She covered her face with a mask and shield as per Covid-19 restrictions. Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. Her upcoming projects are Phone Bhoot with Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport. The actor wore a Grey T-shirt matched with blue jeans and black and white shoes. He made his debut with Velle which received mixed reactions from the audience and critics.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport in Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing all in black from the Jacket, jeans and even a mask. The actor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. The film was very well appreciated by the audience and critics for its unique content. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is helmed by director Abhishek Kapoor.

Actress Bhagyashree was also clicked at the airport in Mumbai. The actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 15 as a special guest. She has worked with Salman in the cult film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

