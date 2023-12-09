Wow! Check out the education qualifications of the Jawan stars

Jawan is making waves at the box office across Indian and overseas. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action-thriller film starring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. The movie also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.
Also read - Must Read! As a Hindi audience, did you miss Yogi Babu in Jawan? Here's how the actor was a part of the movie

SRK's film was released on September 7 and since then the movie has been roaring at the box office. Fans of SRK are calling the film a festival and it has collected Rs 129.6 crore worldwide on day 1 with Rs 75 crore in India on opening day.

On day 2, it has earned Rs 56 crore in India alone. While we celebrate Jawan, here’s your chance to get to know the star cast better. Check out their educational qualifications.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

  

The King of Romance attended St. Columba's School in Central Delhi and excelled in studies as well as in sports. He later received the school's highest award, the Sword of Honour. He enrolled at Hansraj College to get a Bachelor's degree in economics. Apart from this, he also spent time at Delhi's Theatre Action Group. He later pursued a master's degree in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia, but he dropped out to follow his passion for acting.

2. Nayanthara

 

Actress Nayanthara who plays the role of Narmada Rai Rathore, Azad's wife in Jawan, graduated from Marthoma College in Thiruvalla. She has a bachelor's degree in English Literature. In 2005, she made her debut in Kollywood with Ayya.

3. Vijay Sethupathi

Actor Vijay Sethupathi who essays the role of Kaalie Gaikwad in Jawan film attended MGR Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam and Little Angels Mat. Hr. Sec. School. Later, he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dhanraj Baid Jain College in Thoraipakam. After he finished college, he joined as an account assistant at a wholesale cement business.

4. Deepika Padukone

 

Deepika Padukone who has a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan completed her primary schooling at Sophia High School, Bangalore. Later she went to Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She enrolled for a bachelor of arts in sociology at Indira Gandhi National Open University. But later dropped out to pursue modeling.

5. Priyamani

Actress Priyamani who plays the role of Lakshmi in Jawan had earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express. The actress got early exposure to the film industry when she was 12. After completing her schooling, the actress modeled for print advertisements. Later, she pursued a degree in Bachelor of Arts in psychology via correspondence.

6. Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra who played the role of Dr. Eeram in Jawan completed her schooling from Ryan International School, Delhi. She later took admission at Gargi College, University of Delhi. Later she moved to Mumbai to pursue her passion.

7. Ridhi Dogra

 

TV actress Ridhi Dogra plays the role of Kaveri in Jawan. The actress completed her education at the Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi and later enrolled herself in Kamala Nehru College. She graduated with a degree in Psychology (Honours).

Also read - Must read! Atlee to collaborate with Allu Arjun and SRK, fans says, "It is Jawan 2 for sure"

8. Sunil Grover

  

Ace comedian Sunil Grover plays the role of Irani in Jawan. The actor-comedian completed his schooling at Arya Vidya Mandir, Mandi Dabwali, Sirsa, and later was admitted to Guru Nanak College, Haryana and Punjab University, Chandigarh college. The actor has a Bachelor of Commerce as well as a Masters in Theatre degree.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

    
 

JAWAN Atlee Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Ridhi Dogra Sunil Grover
Recent Stories
