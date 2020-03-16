Wow! Check out the expensive gifts received by the actress Kajal Agarwal for her new born baby boy

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Agarwal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress across languages which have won the hearts of the fans.

In the past few weeks we have seen some beautiful pictures of the actress as she was looking stunning at her Maternity shoot. Actress Kajal Agarwal who is married to Gautam Kitchlu recently delivered a baby boy and the social media was filled with the best wishes for the actress.

Today let us have a look at some of the expensive gifts received by the actress Kajal Agarwal for her newborn baby boy.

1. Nisha Agarwal

Sister of Kajal Agarwal Nisha Agarwal also took to her Instagram handle on announcing the name of the new born baby boy. Nisha Agarwal has gifted a pair of gold bangles to the newborn baby boy which was of Rs. 5 lakhs.

2. Tamanna Bhatia

On the occasion of the newborn baby boy actress Tamanna Bhatiya has gifted a diamond bracelet, the cost of the bracelet was around Rs. 30 lakhs

3. Gautam kitchlu

On the occasion of becoming a father, husband Gautam Kitchlu has gifted his wife Kajal Agarwal diamond ring, he has also gifted a gold chain to his newborn baby boy which is around Rs. 2 lakhs.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gifted Kajal Agarwal an electric swing chair for baby boy, this electric swing chair was of around Rs. 45000.

5. Vinay Agrawal

Vinay Agarwal father of actress Kajal Agarwal gifted her daughter baby skin care products, the price of these skin care products for around Rs. 1 lakh.

6. Suman Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal’s mother, Suman Agarwal gave a gold bracelet, the price of this gold bracelet is around Rs. 16 lakhs.

7. Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas gifted a baby stroller to the actress Kajal Agarwal for her newborn baby, reportedly the price of the baby stroller was around Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

Well these are some of the expensive gifts which are received by the actress Kajal Aggarwal on the occasion of a newborn baby boy. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

