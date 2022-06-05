Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Prithviraj which has Akshay Kumar in the leading role is all set for its theatrical release. The movie which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films will also mark the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar.

The movie has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser was out and the fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of the movie and to see their favourite actor Akshay Kumar in a historic character.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the tentative fees charged by the cast of the movie Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is all set to be seen in a completely different avatar, the fans are eagerly waiting to see the never seen before avatar of the actor. It is said that the actor has taken Rs. 60 crore for his character in the movie.

Sanjay Dutt

The Khalnayak of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor in this movie and reportedly it is said that the actor has taken Rs. 5 crore for his character in the movie.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is also all set to be seen in this upcoming historic movie. As per reports, the actor has taken around Rs. 3 Crore for his character in the movie.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar has grabbed the attention of the fans much before her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj. The actress is already getting some amazing comments just from the glimpses of her character in the teaser. Reportedly actress Manushi Chhillar has taken Rs. 1 crore for her character in the movie.

Amit Sadh

Amit Shah is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting industry. Reportedly the actor had taken Rs. 50 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Manav Vij



Manav Vij has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing acting contribution and for the movie Prithviraj reportedly, he has taken around Rs. 10 lakhs.

Well these are the cast of the movie Prithviraj with their tentative remuneration

