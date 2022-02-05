Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of Heropanti 2

MUMBAI: The movie Heropanti 2 is getting an amazing response from fans across the nation. The movie is a sequel to Heropanti, which give India one of the finest action heroes, Tiger Shroff. It is being loved for its amazing action sequences.

The audience is liking and speaking about the never seen before action sequences and stunts performed by Tiger Shroff.

Having said that, today, let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Tiger Shroff, the finest action star of Bollywood. The actor has taken around Rs.12 crores for the movie.

Tara Sutaria

The beautiful leading lady of the movie Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria no doubt looked hot in the movie. Reportedly, the actress has taken around Rs.5 crores for her character in the movie.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The bad guy of the movie, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is getting an amazing response from fans for his character of Mr Laila. As per reports, it is said that the actor has taken around Rs.6 crores for his character in the movie.

Amrita Singh

One of the most versatile actresses, Amrita Singh was seen playing Tiger Shroff's mother. Reportedly, she has taken around Rs 30 lakhs for her character in the movie.

AR Rahman

Among the finest music directors, AR Rahman has composed the music for Heropanti 2. Reportedly, he has taken Rs. 1.5 crores for it.

Ahmed Khan

The captain of the ship, Ahmed Khan, has taken around Rs.3 crores to direct this movie.

What are your views on this and how did you like the movie?Do let us know in the comments section below.

