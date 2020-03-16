Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of Shamshera

The upcoming movie Shamshera, which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, is one of the much awaited movies of the year. Today, read on to know the fees charged by the cast of the movie.
MUMBAI: Fans of Ranbir Kapoor are eagerly waiting for his on-screen appearance ever since his last release Sanju. His upcoming movie titled Shamshera has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

The announcement video of the movie was immensely loved by fans. It has Sanjay Datt, Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, and no doubt we are going to see all the actors in a completely different avatar in this action adventure.

Having said that, today, read on to know the fees charged by the cast of the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors we have in the industry. His character in this upcoming movie is the talk of the town. Reportedly, he has charged around Rs. 20 crores for this movie.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is creating a strong mark with her acting contribution. The leading lady has taken around Rs. 5 crores for her character in the movie.
Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is one of the most loved actors on television and in the movie industry. As per reports, the actor has taken Rs. 4 crores for his character in the movie.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was last seen and appreciated in the movie KGF Chapter 2. The actor has indeed increased the excitement of fans about Shamshera. Reportedly, the actor has taken around Rs. 8 crores for his character in the movie.

Moreover, the budget of the movie is around 65 crores. What are your views on this and how excited are you about this movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

