Wow! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Pathaan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 12:44
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Shahrukh Khan titled Pathaan which is one of the movies coming from the spy universe is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of all time, the movie which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with the superstar Shahrukh Khan is directed by War, and Bang Bang fame Sidharth Anand.

It has been a long time since the fans have not seen superstar Shahrukh Khan on the big screen and they are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen and this is one of the major reasons that the movie is the much anticipated one. 

We have seen and heard about the cast of the movie and today let us have a look at the fees charged by the cast of the movie Pathaan.

Shahrukh Khan

The leading man of the movie, Shahrukh Khan is no doubt going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this upcoming action thriller, recently we have seen the look of the actor from the movie which has set the social media on fire. Reportedly the actor has taken around Rs. 45 crore for his character in the movie.

John Abraham


 
John Abraham is all set to be seen as an anti Hero character in the movie, and reportedly the actor has taken Rs.20 crore for his character in the movie.
Deepika Padukone


No doubt Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and followed actresses and we are going to see actress Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan once again on the big screen. Reportedly the actress has taken around Rs. 18 crore for her character in the movie.

 
Siddharth Anand

The captain of the ship, director Sidhrath Anand is known for his projects like Bang Bang and War, Siddharth Anand reportedly has taken Rs. 6 crore to direct the movie.

Well these are the cast of the movie with their fees, what are your views on this and how much excited are you for the upcoming movie Pathaan, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

