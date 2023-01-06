Wow! Check out the hottest photoshoot of Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, Amy Aela

This sexy photoshoot of Indian model and actress Amy Aela are grabbing attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire.
Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : Over the time, with her amazing pictures and posts all over internet, Indian model and actress Amy Aela has been grabbing the attention of the fans. No doubt, she is one of the major head turners who has been blessing the internet with some of the hot pictures. 

She has been attracting eyeballs of the fans as she is known to be a doppelganger of Indian actress, Katrina Kaif. We have seen many instances where she has been compared with Katrina Kaif in terms of looks.

Having said that, this latest photoshoot of Amy Aela is grabbing attention of the fans and making our jaws drop.
 


ALSO READ –  Woah! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion proves all is well between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji – View Pics

Indeed, these pictures are setting the internet on fire and she is defining hotness and boldness in every picture. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of the actress and would love to see more of her in the upcoming days.

What are your views on these pictures and how will you rate her in terms of hotness? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – WOW! Alena Khalifeh, the journalist who proposed Salman Khan, is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money

