Wow! Check out the impressive cinematic references given in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is currently performing exceptionally well at the box office.
MUMBAI: Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is currently performing exceptionally well at the box office. 

The film's popularity can be attributed to its thrilling action sequences, the chemistry between the lead actors, the impactful background score, strong supporting performances, and the overall visual and narrative scale. 

Additionally, the movie includes subtle references and nods to other films, songs, and actors, such as Alia Bhatt, The Lion King, Baahubali, and more. Here are a few of these references that you may have missed:

1. Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt previously collaborated on the film Dear Zindagi and have also made cameo appearances in each other's movies. Their close bond is evident, and SRK affectionately refers to Alia as his 'little one.' In his latest release, there's a humorous reference to Alia in a scene where his character hijacks a metro. When Nayanthara's cop character asks him about his demands, he responds with “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt par umar me thodi choti hai.” 

2. Swades

Actress Ridhi Dogra portrays the character of Kaveri Amma, a jailer in Jawan who adopts SRK's character. This nod is reminiscent of Kishori Ballal's character in the 2004 film Swades.

3. Shah Rukh Khan’s famous Rahul dialogue

During the interval block, Shah Rukh's character introduces himself in his signature style by saying, "Vikram Rathore, naam toh suna hoga."

4. Batman’s Bane

In Jawan, a businessman who makes a deal with Vijay Sethupathi's Kaali bears a striking resemblance to the supervillain Bane from DCU's Batman universe. He sports an elaborate mask and a bald look, exuding a menacing presence.

5. The Lion King

In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan's characters as father and son are referred to as Mufasa and Simba, which is a nod to the iconic characters from The Lion King. Interestingly, SRK and his son Aryan Khan had previously provided the Hindi dubbing for the characters in the 2019 version of The Lion King.

6. Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak

Sanjay Dutt made a cameo appearance in Jawan as Officer Madhavan Nayak. During his entry scene, he humorously sings the famous line, "Nayak nahi khalnayak hun main" from his movie Khalnayak.

7. Baahubali

During the climax of the film, when SRK's character is engaged in a fight with a very tall and formidable opponent, he humorously refers to him as ‘Baahubali,’ which is a playful nod to S.S. Rajamouli's iconic film series.

8. Ramaiya Vastavaiya song

In addition to naming a song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the original song from Raj Kapoor's film Shree 420 was also incorporated into the movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

 

 

 

 


 
 

