Wow! Check out the Inside pictures of birthday celebration of Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan recently turned 22 and we bet you will not able to take your eyes off these beautiful pictures from the birthday celebration of the Diva
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI : Daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been the talk of the town and for her amazing looks, we have seen some beautiful pictures and posts coming from the side of the Diva which have set the social media on fire and have became the talk of the town.

No doubt with her beautiful looks the Diva had made a huge fan base for herself which always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the star kid. Recently, Suhana Khan has celebrated her 22nd birthday on 22nd May. We saw many social media post all over the internet where the fans were showing lot of love and blessing towards the Star.

Having said that we were eagerly looking forward to know how the Diva have actually spend her birthday. So now let us have a look at some of the inside pictures of the birthday celebration of Suhana Khan.

In these pictures we can see Suhana Khan is looking supremely hot in her Orange outfit as she was spotted celebrating her 22nd birthday, we can see the diva having her best time of life with her close friends.

No doubt we really cannot take our eyes off the beauty of Suhana Khan and these pictures are the indication that she had the best celebration.

On the professional front Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix movie titled The Archies.

What are your views on this birthday celebration pictures of Suhana Khan do let us know in the comments section below.

