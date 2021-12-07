WOW! Check out the inside pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding venue

MUMBAI: The wedding ceremony of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is the current talk of the town. No doubt ever since the wedding news was all across social media, fans were eagerly waiting for this big day, and everyone is now chasing for the latest information and latest pictures of the ceremony and the venue.

As we all know, the big fat wedding is going to be held at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. From the past few days, many celebrities are making appearances at the airport as they head towards the destination to attend the wedding of the couple. These celebrity guests include names like Gurdas Maan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, and Kabir Khan. Many of them are still to make their appearances.

Today, let us have a look at the inside pictures of the venue Six Senses Resort.

ALSO READ - (OMG! Check out what’s common between Ranbir’s ex Katrina and Alia Bhatt)

No doubt these pictures of the fort define lavishness and royalty. We can also see pictures of the security personnel outside the entrance.

It is said that the wedding ceremony will begin from today, December 7, with a sangeet night. The mehendi on December 8, and the wedding will be held on December 9.

What are your views on these pictures of the wedding venue of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi shares an adorable throwback picture with his wife from his college days)