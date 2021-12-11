Wow! Check out the inside pictures of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's haldi ceremony

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December in a luxurious wedding ceremony which was held with limited guests in Rajasthan. No doubt the news of their wedding ceremony which was held for three days has been the talk of the town ever since the news was all over the social media because of the rules and regulations.

No doubt the fans were eagerly waiting to see the smallest glimpse of the newly wed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Yesterday both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dropped some amazing pictures from the wedding day where both of them were looking extremely happy and celebrating the best day of their life.

And today finally the pictures of the haldi ceremony are shared by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing these beautiful pictures, actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and wrote, ‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.’

On the other hand Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram handle and shared his haldi ceremony pictures and wrote, ‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.’.

No doubt these beautiful pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their families and friends celebrating the best times of their life indeed defines love and happiness.

