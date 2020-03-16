Wow! Check out the inside pictures from Suhana Khan's birthday celebration

MUMBAI : Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has been the talk of the town for her amazing looks. We have seen some beautiful pictures and posts of hers that have set social media on fire.

The diva has made a huge fanbase for herself with her beautiful looks. We always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the star kid. Suhana Khan celebrated her 22nd birthday on 22nd May. We saw many posts all over the internet where her fans were showering their love and blessing on her.

Having said that, we were eagerly looking forward to knowing how she actually spent her birthday. So let us have a look at some inside pictures of the birthday celebration of Suhana Khan.

In these pictures, Suhana Khan is looking supremely hot in an orange outfit. She is having the best time of life with her close friends.

No doubt we really cannot take our eyes off the beauty of Suhana Khan, and these pictures are an indication that she had the best celebration.

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Netflix movie, The Archies.

