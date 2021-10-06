WOW! Check out the latest video of social media influencer Saloni Gaur imitating Kangana Ranaut for the Bollywood drug issue

MUMBAI: Saloni Gaur is a known social influencer on social media and she has a lot of followers. She is also known by her comic name Nazma Aapi is a contemporary Indian comedian and impressionist. She addresses social issues through her comic videos.

She shoots videos which are relevant to an ongoing issue but gives it a twist with a comic element.

These days Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is on the news channels as he was caught in a cruise ship which organized a rave party and where he was caught consuming drugs as per Republic Tv reports.

The news is all over the place and SRK’s son will be present in court tomorrow where his lawyer will apply for his bail and the court will pronounce if he would be getting bail or would NCB get his extended custody.

Kangana Ranaut is known for sharing her opinions on Bollywood and always calls it a gutter when it comes to the drug case in the film industry.

But post Aryan Khan’s arrest the actress hasn’t yet said or posted anything on social media and this has kept the fans wondering why.

Saloni in her latest video has given us an insight to what Kangana would say on this case, and the video is really a funny one that will leave you in splits.

In the video Saloni is seen talking in Kangana’s voice but lifts a very valid point where she says that in the Mumbai cruise drug case there were so many girls that were present in the party but except for Munmun none other girl’s name is not out and until when this will continue.

She further said that she is upset that she wasn’t called for any debate, she also accused the media people to be very weak as they couldn’t leak out any WhatsApp chat.

The video is really a funny one and will leave one in splits.

