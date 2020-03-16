Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions

MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is the name behing iconic movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Abodh. These movies have indeed created a strong mark at the box office of India, and no doubt they still have recall value.

Having said that, over time, we have seen some amazing talents who made their acting debuts with Rajshri Productions. Read on to know more.

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit made her debut with the movie Abodh, which was released in the year 1984. It was directed by Aryan Nag under Rajshri Productions.

Bhagyashree

How can we forget Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree, who was immensely loved for her character Suman in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya? It was made under the banner of Rajshri Productions.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! According to my director, Prithviraj was an athlete warrior, and his picture on the internet is the imaginary drawing: Akshay Kumar on being called a misfit for the character)

Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra, and Tushar Pandey

Hum Chaar, which was released in 2019, had not one but four actors making their acting debuts. The movie speaks about friendship. It had new faces like Prit Kamani, Simran Sharma, Anshuman Malhotra, and Tushar Pandey and was made under Rajshree Productions.

Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma and Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol

Recently, we heard about the Bollywood debuts of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma and Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol. They are all set to make their debuts with an upcoming project of Rajshree Productions.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Meet Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, the actress who is all set to star opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri Productions’ next)