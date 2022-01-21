Wow! Check out the list of unseen sons of Bollywood villains

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen some great villains in Bollywood movies. How can we forget the 90s and early 2000s eras, which were ruled by the villains of Bollywood.

From Shakti Kapoor to Danny Denzongpa, we have seen some great villains of all time in the movies.

No doubt, fans always look forward to knowing and reading about these super star villains. We have recently seen the son of Danny Denzongpa, Rinzing Denzongpa making his acting debut with the movie Squad.

Let's discuss some unseen sons of famous villains in Bollywood.

1. Shakti Kapoor’s son Sidhant Kapoor

Son of Shakti Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor is an actor. He has started his journey by working as assistant director. Sidhant Kapoor is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released MX player web series Bhaukaal season 2.

2. MB Shetty’s son Rohit Shetty

The man who needs no introduction Rohit Shetty is known as the mass director and producer of Bollywood. We have seen some of the great work coming from the side of the director and making his strong mark in the Bollywood industry. His last movie was a cop universe Sooryavanshi which had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

3. Danny Denzongpa’ son Rinzing Denzongpa

It was the year 2021 when the son of Danny Denzongpa, Rinzing Denzongpa made his acting debut with a digital movie titled Squad which premiered on Zee5.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Urvashi Rautela gets massively trolled for her dressing at the airport; netizens ask, 'Why she is wearing a night dress at the airport?')

4. Kabir Bedi’s son Adam Bedi

Actor Kabir Bedi has indeed made a strong mark with his amazing performances in Bollywood movies. His son Adam Bedi was born in September 1981 and he is known for his work Lifeline released in 2017.

5. Dalip Tahil’s son Dhruv Tahil

How can we forget the amazing contribution of the Actor Dalip Tahil in Bollywood, his son Dhruv Tahil is a model and aspiring actor. We are looking forward to his Bollywood appearances.

6. Gulshan Grover’s son Sanjay Grover

The Badman of Bollywood Gulshan Grover is no doubt one of the versatile actors in the acting industry. His son Sanjay Grover is a writer and producer known for his projects like Confession in the year 2007.

7. Amjad Khan’s son Shaadab Khan

How can we forget the iconic character of Bollywood Gabbar Singh which was played by Amjad Khan, son of Amjad Khan Shaadab Khan is a film actor and director. He is till today known for his movie raja ki aayegi Baraat.

Well this is the list of unseen sons of famous Bollywood villains.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (GOSSIP! Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes the internet by storm by removing her Insta post on separation with Naga Chaitanya)