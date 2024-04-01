Wow! Check out the net worth of the newly wedded couple, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to get married to physical trainer Nupur Shikhare. Aamir and Reena Dutt's homes have been decked up for festivities. Interestingly, despite being a superstar's daughter, Ira has been a self-made woman, and her net worth speaks volumes of that.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, is all set to get married to physical trainer Nupur Shikhare. Aamir and Reena Dutt’s homes have been decked up for festivities. Interestingly, despite being a superstar’s daughter, Ira has been a self-made woman, and her net worth speaks volumes of that. 

Also read - Wow! Newly wedded Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for the paparazzi after marriage

Her would-be husband, Nupur Shikhare, is a celebrity fitness trainer, and their combined net worth promises that they might work their way to be a power couple on their own terms.

Ira came to the limelight when she decided to talk about depression on her social media platform. The world was shocked by her confessions and admissions. She shared her struggle story with the world to make people realize that everything behind glitz and glamor is not always dreamy.

While the Starkid shared her ordeals, she got immense support on the internet. When she started working for the cause of mental well-being, she has even received a lot of awards for being an inspiring youth. Believe it or not, she is just 27!

Apart from Aamir Khan’s 1862 crore net worth, parts of which she would inherit, Ira enjoys a net worth of approximately 4.9 crore, according to various reports. Ira was an assistant with Zoya Akhtar’s production house, after which she directed a theater play on an ancient Greek tragedy where her brother Junaid Khan played the lead role.

Ira even founded an NGO called Agatsu organization, which helps raise mental health issues and has been working in the field to bring more awareness to her cause.

Nupur has coached celebrities like Sushmita Sen, Pulkit Samrat, Rana Daggubati, and others. But his most important client was Aamir Khan, whom he trained in 2020. His mother, Pritam Shikhare, is a renowned Kathak dancer. Nupur’s net worth is estimated to be around 8.2 crore, which is impressive.

The young couple who is ready to exchange vows enjoy a combined net worth of over 12 crores, and their future on the money meter is definitely promising since both of them are passion-driven people working in the fields they love.

Also read - Strange! Nupur Shikhare seen jogging before his wedding, deets inside

The two have been going strong since they made their relationship official. The two met each other during the lockdown and went public in 2021 with a beautiful post. Interestingly, Nupur used to train Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare might not own millions and millions, unlike the other power couples in B-town, but their humble beginning and their beautiful relationship are definitely priceless. The bond they share that has strengthened over the years is finally solemnizing, making them one strong soul till eternity! Before their wedding pictures drop in, have a look at their pre-wedding festivities.

Wishing them a lifetime of happiness. Can’t wait for their wedding pictures!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

 

Aamir Khan Nupur Shikhare Ira Khan Reena Dutta Kiran Rao Bollywood
