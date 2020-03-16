Wow! Check out the new BFF pair in Bollywood industry

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some great bonds between the actors in the Bollywood industry, these bonds of the Bollywood celebrities have been getting some amazing love from the fans all over the social media.

We have seen the many pictures of friendship between Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey along with Shanaya Kapoor which indeed grabbed the attention of the fans and has always been the talk of the town for their friendships and BFFs goals.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the list of BFFs of the Bollywood industry.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

No doubt Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are two of the most love the actresses in the Bollywood industry, we have seen many pictures and post of Katrina Kaif along with the actress Alia Bhatt which defines nothing but friendship, These pictures are giving some major BFF goals to all over the fans

Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor

The three beauty queens of Bollywood industry Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor are one of the perfect examples of BFFs from Bollywood industry, we have seen few pictures of these three beauties which have set the social media on fire.

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Sanaya Kapoor



How can we forget these three besties from the new generation, no doubt we have seen so many pictures of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor which defines nothing but the bond and the relationship they share with each other.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

Another pair of besties who are the talk of the town are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, no doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming post of these best friends as they never fail to impress with their pictures.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma



Another name which makes it to the list is Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, no doubt this friends Jodi never fail to impress the fans too and give us major friendship goals.

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan

We have seen many pictures of Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan especially from the wedding ceremony of the actress Alia Bhatt, these pictures define nothing but the love and bond between both friends.

Well these are some of the BFFs of Bollywood industry, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

