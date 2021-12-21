Wow! Check out the new motion poster of Mithun Chakraborty from the movie The Kashmir files

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie The Kashmir Files has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has been the talk of the town for its amazing star cars which has Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the leading role.

Earlier we have seen actor Anupam Kher in the previous motion poster and today the makers have launched another motion poster which has Mithun Chakraborty.

Also read (Aww! Newly Weds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal move into their new homes! CHECK OUT THE PICTURES)

No doubt this motion poster increases the excitement level of the fans as it promises an intense touch to the story of Kashmiri Pandits.

The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher. The film tells the story of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The film will be release theatrically worldwide on 26 January 2022, coinciding with India's Republic Day.

How excited are you for the movie The Kashmir files do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Interesting! Did Esha Gupta make her account private after revealing cozy pictures with her love?)