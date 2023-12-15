Wow! Check out the teaser of Raveena Tandon’s new Hotstar Special ‘Karmma Calling’

Now there's Raveena Tandon here with a series. The name of the series is 'Karmma Calling' and it's a Hotstar Special. The teaser of the show has been released and the audience are intrigued by the teaser of it.
MUMBAI: A lot of movies and OTT series have been released this year and the audience have fallen in love with a lot of content. It seems that this year is an amazing one for the Hindi Film Industry and even for the South Film Industry.

The movies have been making a huge impact on the audience and the actors have been trending a lot on social media while the netizens are also giving their reviews and reactions.

This year, there are many actors who made a comeback and many actors who made their debut. We got to see Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol making an impactful comeback with huge blockbusters like Pathaan and Gadar 2 respectively.

Now there’s Raveena Tandon here with a series. The name of the series is ‘Karmma Calling’ and it’s a Hotstar Special. The teaser of the show has been released and the audience are intrigued by it as everyone’s wondering how the series will turn out to be.

Raveena Tandon has been in the industry for more than 3 decades and has left a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with her performances over the years.

The actress debuted with the movie Patthar Ke Phool in the year 1991, after which she was a part of movies like Kshatriya, Dilwale, Laadla, Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi and many more.

The actress was admired for her looks and her acting skills and has played a variety of roles. She was last seen in the movie KGF: Chapter 2. Raveena Tandon has surely given some amazing performances and the fans of the actress are always eager to see more of her.

What do you think about Raveena Tandon and the upcoming series? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

