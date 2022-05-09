Wow! Check out the unmissable reactions of the netizens after Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan’s fans were in for a surprise as the actor announced that he is all set to join forces with director Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3. This project marks his first collaboration with Anurag Basu, and Kartik expressed his excitement for the same by sharing the first look of Aashiqui 3 on his social media handle. Soon, Twitter was flooded with tweets praising Kartik, and how happy they are to see the actor take the franchise forward.

Also Read: Wow! Take a glance at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan’s abode in Mumbai

While one Twitter user wrote, “Superstar #KartikAaryan is Unstoppable He signs one of the bigfranchiseschise of Bollywood, #Aashiqui3 To be Directed by acclaimed filmmaker #AnuragBasu and music by #Pritam”, another one tweeted, “On addition with a highly anticipated movie like #Aashiqui3 into this lineup , the excitement for every movie just went up a notch and prize of freedy will also climb up a lot, i just can't wait for these movies #KartikAaryan is on fire baby.”

Also Read: Wonderful! Check out Kartik Aaryan's unmissable reaction after being roped in for Aashiqui 3

Apart from Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan also has Shehzada in the pipeline. The Rohit Dhawan-directed film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik will also be seen in Freddy, Captain India, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, and another project with Kabir Khan.

Credit: Pinkvilla



