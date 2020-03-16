Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal

MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood Industries. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from this side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. How can we forget one of the all time loved movies of the actress Dangal which has Aamir Khan along with the actress Sanya Malhotra.

It is the movie from which the actress came into recognition in the Bollywood industry. The movie was a game changer for her. No doubt we have loved the actress in the movie but do you know the struggle behind bagging that particular character.

Having said that today let us have a look at the unseen and rare audition clip of the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for the movie Dangal

As we can see in this video the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh his giving her introduction in this audition clip and explaining how she became the part of the movie. No doubt it is the hard work and dedication of the actress, which can be seen with the video because of which she has become a big name in the Bollywood industry today.

What are your views on the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and this audition clip

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix show Ajeeb Daastaans, and she will be next seen in the Netflix movie Thar. She also has the movie Sam Bahadur in her pipeline.

