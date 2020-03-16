Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal

Did you loved actress Fatima Sana Shaikh in Dangal, today let us have a look at the first ever audition clip of the actress for her movie Dangal
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 17:49
movie_image: 
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal

MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood Industries. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from this side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. How can we forget one of the all time loved movies of the actress Dangal which has Aamir Khan along with the actress Sanya Malhotra.

It is the movie from which the actress came into recognition in the Bollywood industry. The movie was a game changer for her. No doubt we have loved the actress in the movie but do you know the struggle behind bagging that particular character.

Having said that today let us have a look at the unseen and rare audition clip of the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for the movie Dangal

ALSO READ – (Fatima Sana Shaikh says she believes acting is all about reacting)

As we can see in this video the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh his giving her introduction in this audition clip and explaining how she became the part of the movie. No doubt it is the hard work and dedication of the actress, which can be seen with the video because of which she has become a big name in the Bollywood industry today.

What are your views on the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and this audition clip, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix show Ajeeb Daastaans, and she will be next seen in the Netflix movie Thar. She also has the movie Sam Bahadur in her pipeline.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Throwback! Madhuri Dixit had an epic reply about being paid more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun)

Fatima Sana Shaikh Dangal Aamir Khan Sanya Malhotra Thar Netflix Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 17:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi and Lakshmi go to Mahabaleshwar; Malishka follows them
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Sab Satrangi: What! Mannu gets shot and falls on the ground
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi is working like magic. It has managed to gain a large fan base and continues to attract...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
MUMBAI: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood Industries. We have...
INTERESTING! From revealing if she ever dated a fan to rejecting proposals, Gud Se Meetha Ishq actress Pankhuri Awasthy shares some of the craziest secrets
MUMABI: Popular TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy who was away from the small screens for quite some time is now back in...
Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals she is dealing with a severe health issue; read to know more
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
WOW! Rashami Desai oozes sheer elegance by donning white outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Also read...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of actress Fatima Sana Shaikh for movie Dangal
Latest Video