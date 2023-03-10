Wow! Check out the upcoming movies of Maddox Films releasing till 2025

Maddock Films, founded by Dinesh Vijan and known for creating both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, is prepared to fascinate audiences with their future theatrical releases.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 20:09
MUMBAI: Maddock Films, founded by Dinesh Vijan and known for creating both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, is prepared to fascinate audiences with their future theatrical releases. 

Also read - 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' doesn't make fun of the middle class: Dinesh Vijan

Maddock Films, founded in 2005, has been in the forefront of Indian cinema, with Dinesh Vijan as the visionary behind hits such as Stree, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Cocktail, Hindi Medium, and many more.

Zara Hatke is fresh off the success of their most recent single. Maddock Films, founded by Zara Bachke and Dinesh Vijan, is proud to present an exceptional theatrical roster of ten films that promise to thrill cinephiles.

List of Maddock Films upcoming theatrical releases -

1. Happy Teachers Day - October 27, 2023

Directed By: Mikhil Musale

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhaygashree, Subodh Bhave.

2. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled next - February 9, 2024

Directed By: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

3. Munjhya - March 29, 2024

Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, S Satyaraj.

4. Tehran - April 26, 2024

Directed By: Arun Gopalan

Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar, Neeru Bajwa

5. Stree 2 - August 30, 2024

Directed By: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

6. Sky Force - October 2, 2024

Directed By: Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

7. Chaava - December 6, 2024

Directed By: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna.

8. Ekkis - January 10, 2025

Directed By: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat.

9. Vampires of Vijaynagar- February 14, 2025

Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation.

10. Diler- April 10, 2025

Directed By: Kunal Deshmukh

Prepare for an unforgettable cinematic experience as Maddock Films continues to bring captivating stories to the big screen. Keep an eye out for these exciting releases.

Credits - Bollywood MDB 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 20:09

