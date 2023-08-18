Wow! Check out the video of actress Sara Ali Khan graduating, parents Saif and Amrita are seen cheering for their daughter's achievement

Here's a video getting viral all over the internet, where we see Sara Ali Khan graduating. We can also see her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amruta Singh cheering for her.
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space. Right from her debut, she has been grabbing attention of fans and has created a huge fan base with her cuteness and her movies.

Indeed, fans always look forward to the new updates of the actress. Recently, this video of actress Sara Ali Khan graduating is getting viral all over. 

The actress is indeed looking cute in this throwback video from her graduation year, 2016. We can also see her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh cheering for her. In the video, Aamir Khan congratulates the actress on her big day.

No doubt, it is always a treat to watch actress Sara Ali Khan in her movies and funny videos. This video of her graduation is getting all the love from fans all over.

What are your views on the actress and what's your reaction on her graduation video? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

