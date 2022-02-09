Wow! Check out what Anupam Kher had to say about working with Kangana Ranaut in ‘Emergency’

The veteran actor will be essaying the role of Bharat Ratna awardee Jayaprakash Narayan. Anupam Kher had a lot to say about working with Kangana as a director of the film. He maintained during a media interaction that Kangana and he had a schedule to be shot together and that she is a brilliant director

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher has been part of the Hindi Cinema for decades now and has never failed to give stellar performances over the years and bless the audience with a wholesome dose of entertainment. He will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’.

Also read: Kangana: Most gratifying job in the world is to make movies

The veteran actor will be essaying the role of Bharat Ratna awardee Jayaprakash Narayan. Anupam Kher had a lot to say about working with Kangana as a director of the film. He maintained during a media interaction that Kangana and he had a schedule to be shot together and that she is a brilliant director who whispered suggestions in his ears that left him mesmerized.

Kangana will be essaying the role of our late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film and when she talked about bringing Anupam Kher for the the role of JP Narayan, this is what she said, “JP Narayan was the most powerful human being to have happened after Mahatma Gandhi in politics in recent Indian History. The kind of influence he had on people was enormous. I wanted an actor who had the personality and calibre to match up to that larger-than-life persona of Lok Neta, JP Narayan.”

She continued saying that Anupam ji fit into the role perfectly with his acting skills and overall persona and that she feels privileged and humble and that he chose the script. She added that he chose the script and that makes her feel honoured.

Anupam Kher also said that Kangana’s interpretation of JP Narayan is that of a hero and he found it fascinating, not because he was essaying the role, but because he actually was a hero.

Also read: Kangana ropes in her acting guru Arvind Gaur for 'Emergency

Credits: Free Press Journal

