Wow! Check out who gifted what to Ileana D’Cruz for her newborn baby

Here’s a list of celebrities who gifted THESE gifts to Ileana D’Cruz for her newborn child.
movie_image: 
ILEANA D’CRUZ

MUMBAI:  Ileana D’Cruz was blessed with a beautiful baby boy on August 1, 2023. She shared the news to the public with an Instagram post, where she shared the name of her child ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan'. A lot of celebrities wished her congratulations and good wishes, and many of them have gifted her with blessings as well. Let’s check out which celebrity gifted what to congratulate Ileana D’Cruz.

1. Tamannaah

As per reports, the actress gifted Ileana D’Cruz a baby skin care set, which is reportedly worth 1 lakh rupees.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabh

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gifted the actress a baby carrier and a cradle for her baby boy, which is around 25,000 rupees.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrian Kaif shares a special bond with Ilean D’Cruz. As per reports, Katrina Kaif gifted Ileana a pair of gold bangles that are priced around 4 lakh rupees.

4. Varun Dhawan

As per reports, Varun Dhawan gifted his Main Tera Hero co-star, a gold spoon and bowl set. As per sources, the price of the gold spoon and bowl set is around 1.4 lakh rupees.

5. Vicky Kaushal

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal gifted Ileana D’Cruz a gold chain for her baby. Reportedly, the gold chain is worth around 80,000 rupees.

6. Rakul Preet Singh

As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh gifted the actress a platinum bracelet for her baby, which is reportedly worth 1.2 lakh rupees.

7. Sharvari Wagh

According to media reports, Sharvari Wagh gifted the actress an expensive baby stroller, which is reportedly worth around 80,000 rupees.

8. Shruti Haasan

According to sources, Shruti Haasan gifted Ileana D’Cruz a magic bath baby hot tub for her newborn baby.

9. Akshay Kumar

As per reports, Akshay Kumar gifted the actress a single diamond bracelet for her baby boy, which is worth around 60,000 rupees.

10. Nargis Fakhri

As per reports, Nargis Fakhri gifted her Main Tera Hero co-star a baby stroller for her baby, which is as per reports, worth around 35,000 rupees.

11. Athiya Shetty

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty gifted Ileana D’Cruz a diamond rig and a gold chain for her baby. Reportedly, the ring is worth around 60,000 rupees and the gold chain is worth around 35,000 rupees.

Well, these were a few of the celebrities who gifted expensive gifts to Ileana D'cruz. We congratulate the actress on the birth of her baby boy. Comment down your wishes for the actress.

