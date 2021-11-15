Wow! Chitrangada Singh joins Sunny Deol in Malayalam thriller Joseph’s Hindi remake

MUMBAI: No doubt it is good news for all the Sunny Deol fans as the actor is making some amazing announcements. As we all know the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movies like Apne 2, Gadar 2, R. Balki's next titled Chup. Also, as we all know the actor also has signed up for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller titled Joseph. And now there is news that actress Chitrangada Singh will be seen joining the actor in this upcoming thriller movie.

It will be a treat to watch actress Chitrangada Singh alongside actor Sunny Deol in this upcoming crime thriller. Filmmaker M Padmakumar who directed the original Malayalam film would helm the Hindi remake as well. The movie will be produced by Deepak Mukut of Sohum Rockstar Entertainment. The thriller is scheduled to go on floors in January in Rajasthan.

Talking about the role of actor Sunny Deol, it is said that he will be seen playing the character of a retired police officer.

On the other hand, this is the third upcoming movie of actress Chitrangada Singh after thriller Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan, and the recently-announced Pawan Kripalani's Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

