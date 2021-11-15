Wow! Chitrangada Singh joins Sunny Deol in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller Joseph

MUMBAI: No doubt it is a good news for all the Sunny Deol fans as the actor is making some amazing announcement. As we all know the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movies like Apne 2, Gadar 2, R. Balki's next titled Chup. Also as we all know the actor also has signed up for the Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller titled Joseph. And now there is news that actress Chitrangada Singh will be seen joining the actor Sunny Deol in this upcoming thriller movie.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch actress Chitrangada Singh along with the actor Sunny Deol in this upcoming crime thriller. Filmmaker M Padmakumar who directed the original Malayalam film would helm the Hindi remake as well. The movie will be produced by Deepak Mukut of Sohum Rockstar Entertainment, the drama thriller is scheduled to go on floors in January in Rajasthan.

Also read (Prithviraj teaser out: This period drama promises to be a visual treat with some great BGM)



Talking about the role of the actor Sunny Deol it is said that he will be seen playing a character of a retired police officer in the movie.

This is the third upcoming movie of the actress Chitrangada Singh after thriller Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan, and the recently-announced Pawan Kripalani's Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

How excited are you with this information do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television state you want to tellychakkar.

Also read (WOW! Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday in one of the most happening properties in Maldives; SEE PICS)