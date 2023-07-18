WOW! This co-star of Akshay Kumar is all set to make her Hindi film comeback after seven years

MUMBAI: A lot of times it happens that some actresses don’t get a great career in Hindi film industry, but they make a strong mark down South and one of them is Amy Jackson. Though Amy started her career with Tamil film Madrasapattinam, she turned her ways towards Hindi film industry with Ekk Deewana Tha.

However, when it comes to particularly Hindi films, she was seen in just three movies, Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, and Freaky Ali. But, Amy left a mark down South and featured in many hit films including I with Chiyaan Vikram, and 2.0 with Rajinikanth and Akshay.

Amy’s last release was 2.0 which was a Tamil film, but it was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The film did reasonably well at the box office.

After 2.0, Amy took a break from films and in 2019 she and her boyfriend George Panayiotou welcomed a baby boy. However, reportedly, the two broke up and the actress is currently dating Ed Westwick.

Last year, it was announced that Amy is all set for a comeback with the Tamil film Mission Chapter 1: Acham Enbathu Illayae which stars Arun Vijay as the male lead. But, her recent conversation with the paparazzi revealed that the actress is also gearing up for her Hindi film comeback.

Recently, Amy was spotted at the airport and while talking to the paparazzi, she stated that she is happy to be back in Mumbai. When a paparazzo told her that she had come after many years, the actress corrected him and said, “No, I came last month for the shooting a new Bollywood film.”

So, this clears that Amy is going to make her Hindi film comeback after seven years as her last proper Hindi movie was the 2016 release Freaky Ali.

Are you excited for Amy’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.