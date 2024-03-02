Wow! Crakk trailer get UA certificate and here is the duration of the trailer

As per the reports the trailer of the movie Crakk has been locked, here are the details of the trailer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:27
movie_image: 
Crakk

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Crakk is raising anticipation among the fans all over, the movie that has Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Arjun Rampal is directed by Aditya Datt, well earlier we have seen the teaser of the movie and it got lot of love from the fans all over. The teaser teased that the movie is going to be a rollercoaster ride of fun and thrill where the cast are chasing for the prize in a game.

Well what we saw in teaser is the great stunts of actor Vidyut Jammwal and we looking forward to see more of the glimpse of the movie, later we have seen the great songs from the movie Crakk where we have seen sizzling chemistry between Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. And now for all the fans all over, here is the news about the trailer, as per the reports and news all over the trailer of the movie has been locked and the trailer has been certified as UA certificate, and reportedly the trailer of the movie is about 2 minutes 33 seconds.

Also read- Vidyut, Arjun, Jacqueline to star in extreme sports action film 'Crakk'

No doubt we are waiting to see more of the action, stunts and romance and the glimpse of all in the trailer, and we look forward to the trailer day of the movie, reportedly it is also said that the trailer of the movie can be out next week.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Crakk, do share in the comment section below.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie Crakk is produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, and Arjun Rampal. It is billed as the first-ever extreme sports action film in India.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Song Out! New song Jeena Haraam from Crakk is out and the audience is going crazy listening to it

 

crakk trailer crakk movie Vidyut Jammwal Nora Fatehi Amy Jackson Arjun Rampal Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 18:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj: Wow! Yuvika’s next move is to save her family from DJ
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
MUMBAI : It is safe to declare Vikrant Massey the actor of the moment, especially given his consecutively excellent box...
Anupamaa: Woah! Kavya asks Babuji to take a stand for Dimpy against Vanraj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dhruv Tara: Shocking! Kapali has intentions to take Tara with him
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Oh No! Wagle’s drag to the court
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Shocking! THIS news left Raghav stunned
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Recent Stories
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Vikrant Massey
What! Vikrant Massey opens up on leaving the television industry; Says ‘There was a reason why I left…’
Sarah Gesawat
Exclusive! “People who knew it was me, immediately called me and praised me for the role” Sarah Gesawat on playing Ghost in movie Bhoot, and here is how the actress look now
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop, here are the collections
Siddharth
Must Read! “Please work on script rather putting The Blame On The audience” netizens trolls Siddharth Anand on his latest statement for the movie Fighter
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan did THIS to woo Sridevi as she wasn't ready to work with him for the movie Khuda Gawah
Salman Khan
What! Once Salman Khan candidly admits his satisfaction over his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai by marrying Abhishek Bachchan