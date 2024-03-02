Wow! Cricketer and dear friend AB de Villiers confirms the news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma having a second baby

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been one of the most loved couples of B-town. They have been in the news for a long time now. The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed a baby girl, Vamika in 2021.

Vamika is now three years old. Since a few days, it was reported that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child together. Anushka was also spotted outside many times where she was hiding her baby bump. Netizens have spotted her baby bump many times and the news about her pregnancy started doing rounds.

However, there was no confirmation of the pregnancy. But now, the news has been confirmed. Virat recently withdrew from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match series between India vs England. The BCCI had said that Virat is not playing the first two matches because of his personal reasons.

Now, former South African captain AB de Villiers said that he checked on Virat and he is doing fine and is spending time with his family. Speaking on his YouTube show, AB de Villiers said Virat is doing fine and he is spending time with family but he cannot confirm anything else.

AB de Villiers read out the message Virat sent him before saying anything. AB de Villiers said Virat told him that he is doing and is just spending time with his family. He also shared the best news by confirming Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child. This report has been taken from India Today.

He said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that." He also called Virat's decision right.

" Virat Kohli is fine, and he is spending time with his family "

~ AB De Villiers ( YouTube ) pic.twitter.com/34T68zttyv — (@diptanubiswas19) February 3, 2024

Well, we are now waiting for Virat and Anushka to confirm the news. But if the news is right, congratulations to the couple!

