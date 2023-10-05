Wow! This dance video of Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan is grabbing the attention

This latest dance video of Anjini Dhawan is setting the social media on fire, we really can’t get over those dance moves
MUMBAI: Niece of Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet, it was during the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal where Anjini Dhawan was spotted the niece of the actor Anjini Dhawan and she became the Crush of many people.

It was since then she started to grab the attention of the fans with her pictures all over the internet which were ruling the hearts of millions, she has indeed created a strong fan base for herself who always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her.

We have often seen the dance video of the star Anjini Dhawan which are attracting the fans and today this latest dance video of the star is again winning the hearts and getting some George jaw dropping reaction from the fans.

ALSO READ – What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

Looking at this dance video we won't be wrong in saying that she is the perfect heroine material and she can be one of the best dancers of Bollywood industry if she comes in the industry, what are your views on the star Anjini Dhawan and how will you rate her dancing skills, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news


 

