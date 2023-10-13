Wow! DAWN to serve as a public service worker, shares a message to his fans

DAWN is beginning his mandatory service! On October 12, DAWN personally took to his Instagram to announce the news that he will be enlisting as a public service worker as of today.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 00:53
movie_image: 
DAWN

MUMBAI: DAWN is beginning his mandatory service!

On October 12, DAWN personally took to his Instagram to announce the news that he will be enlisting as a public service worker as of today.

Also read - Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list

He shared the following post:

Hello, everyone. This is Dawn. I’m greeting everyone with slightly sudden news! From today, I will be fulfilling my military service duty as a public service worker. Please understand that I could not not tell you in advance in order to enlist quietly. Putting my sadness behind, I want to convey my gratitude like this before I enlist.
I am always grateful to fans who always send lots of support, and I will return in good health after completing my service. The projects I already finished working on will continued to be revealed, so please show lots of anticipation. Thank you!

Also read - Rest in peace! South Korean YouTuber Pyo Hye Rim passes away, commits suicide

Earlier in January this year, DAWN signed with his new label AT AREA, and he released his second EP album “Narcissus” on September 15 along with the double title tracks “Star (Feat. 10CM)” and “Heart.”

Wishing DAWN a safe and healthy service!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Soompy

dawn kpop Hollywood buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 00:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
MUMBAI: YG Entertainment has extended their trademark registration for 'G-Dragon.'It has been confirmed that YG...
What! BTS leader Namjoon reveals why he cannot introduce his girlfriend
MUMBAI: BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon said he is ready to introduce the fandom, aka BTS ARMY, to his girlfriend....
Wow! DAWN to serve as a public service worker, shares a message to his fans
MUMBAI: DAWN is beginning his mandatory service!On October 12, DAWN personally took to his Instagram to announce the...
Wow! Madonna's Royal Standard Flag unveiled in London residency
MUMBAI: A Royal Standard flag has been created in Madonna’s honour. The 65-year-old Queen of Pop will kick off her ‘...
Actor Sohum Shah on being responsible at an early age and facing language barrier, “When you have problems in your house, you mature at an early age.”
MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah has made a strong mark in the industry with his outstanding roles in projects like Maharani,...
Recent Stories
G-dragon
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
Latest Video
Related Stories
G-dragon
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
Namjoon
What! BTS leader Namjoon reveals why he cannot introduce his girlfriend
Madonna
Wow! Madonna's Royal Standard Flag unveiled in London residency
Hritiqa Chhebar
Hotness Alert! Hritiqa Chhebar has raised the bar of hotness with these pictures, check it out
Vikas Bahl,
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman's Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song