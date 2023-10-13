Wow! DAWN to serve as a public service worker, shares a message to his fans

MUMBAI: DAWN is beginning his mandatory service!

On October 12, DAWN personally took to his Instagram to announce the news that he will be enlisting as a public service worker as of today.

Also read - Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list

He shared the following post:

Hello, everyone. This is Dawn. I’m greeting everyone with slightly sudden news! From today, I will be fulfilling my military service duty as a public service worker. Please understand that I could not not tell you in advance in order to enlist quietly. Putting my sadness behind, I want to convey my gratitude like this before I enlist.

I am always grateful to fans who always send lots of support, and I will return in good health after completing my service. The projects I already finished working on will continued to be revealed, so please show lots of anticipation. Thank you!

Also read - Rest in peace! South Korean YouTuber Pyo Hye Rim passes away, commits suicide

Earlier in January this year, DAWN signed with his new label AT AREA, and he released his second EP album “Narcissus” on September 15 along with the double title tracks “Star (Feat. 10CM)” and “Heart.”

Wishing DAWN a safe and healthy service!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Soompy